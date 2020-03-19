Tulsi Gabbard Finally Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign

Tulsi Gabbard is ending her presidential campaign. The longshot candidate from Hawaii was failing to register in the polls and was not qualifying for debates, so she has decided to withdraw from the race as former Vice President Joe Biden continues to extend his delegate lead.

Gabbard was the last person of color remaining in the race.

“In New Hampshire, like my community in Hawaii, communities all across the country are told over and over and over again, There’s just not enough money. There’s just not enough money to take care of the needs that we have here at home but there is enough money to build, you know, multi-million dollar gas stations in Afghanistan that actually aren’t functional and nobody can use,” Gabbard said prior to dropping out, via ABC News.

Without Gabbard in the race, Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are the lone candidates who will be looking to take on Donald Trump, though it is believed Sanders could soon be ending his campaign.

Tulsi Gabbard Bio

Born: April 12, 1981 (age 38)

Gabbard was home-schooled throughout high school before heading to the Philippines for a two-year Christian missionary academy. Gabbard attended Hawaii Pacific University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

Gabbard also spent time in the United States military as a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard. Gabbard served in a field medical unit as a specialist during a 12-month volunteer tour in Iraq. Gabbard obtained the rank of Major during her service. She continues to be enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard to this day.

To begin her political career, Gabbard served in the Hawaii House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004. She was elected at the age of 21 which made her the youngest woman to be elected to a U.S. state legislature. She resigned from her role as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Gabbard announced on February 2, 2019, that she would be running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.