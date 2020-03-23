New York Students Likely Won’t Return to School This Year

Students in New York are unlikely to return to the classroom this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. The city is scrambling to figure out how to get students back into the classroom, but the current situation is looking grim.

The city is working to get laptops and internet to students who are in need, while also focusing on senior students whose graduations could be in jeopardy if courses cannot continue at the appropriate rate.

“Right now, even though April 20 is our goal to reopen, I can’t see it,” de Blasio told reporters on Monday, March 23, via the New York Post. “We’re going to make that judgment as we get closer but at the trajectory we’re on now, I can’t see it.

“I do unfortunately believe the likelihood we’re at right now is that we lose the whole school year which is really really, deeply unfortunate.”

New York public schools have been closed since March 15.

