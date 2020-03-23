New York Students Likely Won’t Return to School This Year

Students in New York are unlikely to return to the classroom this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. The city is scrambling to figure out how to get students back into the classroom, but the current situation is looking grim.
The city is working to get laptops and internet to students who are in need, while also focusing on senior students whose graduations could be in jeopardy if courses cannot continue at the appropriate rate.
“Right now, even though April 20 is our goal to reopen, I can’t see it,” de Blasio told reporters on Monday, March 23, via the New York Post. “We’re going to make that judgment as we get closer but at the trajectory we’re on now, I can’t see it.
“I do unfortunately believe the likelihood we’re at right now is that we lose the whole school year which is really really, deeply unfortunate.”
New York public schools have been closed since March 15.
View this post on Instagram
We know hundreds of thousands of kids depend on our schools for their meals. We’ll have grab and go breakfast and lunch available at all school buildings starting tomorrow. The workers on the frontlines of this crisis are counting on all of us. We need health care workers, transit workers and first responders at their posts, and so we need to look after their children. We’ll begin providing supervision for those workers’ children starting Monday March 23. But for this coming week, we need your help New York. If you have a family member, a friend or a neighbor who is a health care worker, transit worker or first responder, step up and offer to help them with childcare. As of today, we are also closing our senior centers and converting them into feeding centers where our seniors can pick up meals. We don’t do any of this lightly, but we do it to protect our most vulnerable. We need to treat this like wartime— and we have a simple mission: protect the people most vulnerable and protect our health care system. Everyone knows someone at risk. We all know someone working on the front lines in hospitals and clinics. Everything we're doing as a city we do for them. Right now, we have 329 cases of COVID-19 in New York City. We have lost 5 New Yorkers. We know both of these numbers are going to grow substantially. This crisis will last months and it will get worse before it gets better. But it will get better. From September 11th to the financial crisis, the world has always looked to New York City to respond and to lead. And we always do. It’s time to show that to the world again.
