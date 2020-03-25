Netflix New Releases, April 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of April 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in April 2020.
Everything Coming To Netflix In April 2020
April 1st
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
- How To Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2nd
- The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareen (Netflix Film)
- La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
- StarBeam (Netflix Family)
April 4th
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5th
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6th
- The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7th
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9th
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
April 10th
- Brew Brothers (Netflix Original)
- LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
- La vie scholaire (Netflix Film)
- Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
- The Main Event (Netflix Film)
- Tigertail (Netflix Film)
April 14th
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15th
- The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
- Outer Banks (Nettflix Original)
April 16th
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17th
- Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
- #blackAF (Netflix Original)
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
- Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
- Sergio (Netflix Film)
- Too Hot To Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18th
- The Green Hornet
April 20th
- Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
- The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21st
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 22nd
- Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
- Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
- El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
- The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
- The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
- Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23rd
- The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24th
- After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Extraction (Netflix Film)
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25th
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 26th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27th
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29th
- A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
- Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
- Muder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
- Nadiya’s Time To Eat (Netflix Original)
- Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 3oth
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
- The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) Netflix Film
- The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)