Netflix New Releases, April 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of April 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.

There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in April 2020.

Everything Coming To Netflix In April 2020

April 1st

  • David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
  • How To Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
  • The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
  • Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
  • Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • 40 Days and 40 Nights
  • Bloodsport
  • Cadillac Records
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
  • Community: Season 1-6
  • Deep Impact
  • God’s Not Dead
  • Just Friends
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space
  • Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • Minority Report
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mud
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
  • Promised Land
  • Road to Perdition
  • Salt
  • School Daze
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • Soul Plane
  • Sunrise in Heaven
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Death of Stalin
  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • The Hangover
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  • The Roommate
  • The Runaways
  • The Social Network
  • Wildling

April 2nd

  • The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
  • Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3rd

  • Coffee & Kareen (Netflix Film)
  • La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
  • Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
  • Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
  • StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4th

  • Angel Has Fallen

April 5th

  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6th

  • The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7th

  • Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9th

  • Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10th

  • Brew Brothers (Netflix Original)
  • LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
  • La vie scholaire (Netflix Film)
  • Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
  • The Main Event (Netflix Film)
  • Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14th

  • Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15th

  • The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
  • Outer Banks (Nettflix Original)

April 16th

  • Despicable Me
  • Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
  • Hail, Caesar!
  • Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
  • Jem and the Holograms

April 17th

  • Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
  • #blackAF (Netflix Original)
  • Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
  • The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
  • Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
  • Sergio (Netflix Film)
  • Too Hot To Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18th

  • The Green Hornet

April 20th

  • Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
  • The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
  • The Vatican Tapes

April 21st

  • Bleach: The Assault
  • Bleach: The Bount
  • Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 22nd

  • Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
  • Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
  • El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
  • The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
  • The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
  • Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23rd

  • The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24th

  • After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Extraction (Netflix Film)
  • Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
  • Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25th

  • The Artist
  • Django Unchained

April 26th

  • The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27th

  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29th

  • A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
  • Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
  • Muder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
  • Nadiya’s Time To Eat (Netflix Original)
  • Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 3oth

  • Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
  • Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
  • The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
  • Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) Netflix Film
  • The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)
