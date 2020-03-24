Big Brother Canada 8 Cancels Season Due to Coronavirus

Big Brother Canada 8 is no more. A wild season that featured a houseguest quitting, two people being ejected, and another continuously threatening to quit has called it an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, Global TV announced that they were halting production due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.

There will be no official “winner” of this season.

As for the $100,000 prize, it remains to be seen how that will be handled. The show will air its final two episodes on Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

“Insight is taking every precaution to keep our crew and house guests safe on Big Brother Canada while delivering programming to audiences across the country when they need it most,” a statement read.

“The safety of the crew and house guests is paramount to Insight and as such we are taking every precaution to ensure a healthy set and workplace. Many additional practices have been implemented including, but not limited to, placing sanitizers at every entrance; daily professional cleaning and disinfection of all edit suites, control rooms, studio spaces, and offices; elimination of the live audience; adjusting the creative so that more staff can work from home, etc.”

It is a wild end to what was a ridiculous season.

“Big Brother Canada is a labor of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it’s the right thing to do,” said Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox. “On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!”