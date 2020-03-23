ACM Awards Postponed From April Until September

The 2020 ACM Awards have been postponed until the fall. The awards were originally set to be held on Sunday, April 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with live coverage on CBS.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shutting down events across the globe, they will now be held Wednesday, September 16.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement.

“This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

Keith Urban has been tabbed as the host for the 55th annual awards ceremony.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

You can check out a full look at the 2020 ACM nominations below.

2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE artist OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE artist OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

GIRL – Maren Morris Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs Producer: Scott Moffatt Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville



Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

God’s Country – Blake Shelton Producer: Scott Hendricks Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

One Man Band – Old Dominion Producer: Shane McAnally Record Label: RCA Records Nashville

Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Record Label: MCA Nashville

Rumor – Lee Brice Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone Record Label: Curb Records

What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: BMLG Records



SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

God’s Country – Blake Shelton Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).

One Man Band – Old Dominion Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

Some Of It – Eric Church Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).



Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Director: Patrick Tracy Producer: Christen Pinkston

God’s Country – Blake Shelton Director: Sophie Muller Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

One Man Band – Old Dominion Director: Mason Allen Producer: Mason Allen

Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett Director: TK McKamy Producer: Dan Atchison

Sugar Coat – Little Big Town Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz



songwriter of the year*(Off Camera Award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber Producers: Dan Smyers Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton Producers: Garth Brooks Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio Record Label: Columbia Records

What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

