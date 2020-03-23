WATCH: Nursing Home Residents Play Real-Life ‘Hungry Hippos’ on Lockdown

Elderly people are the most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus and experience the highest death rate when it comes to COVID-19, and now nursing homes are on lockdown along with a majority of major cities across the country.

So what are the residents in nursing homes doing during this incredibly difficult time where there are no visitors allowed?

Well, Bryn Celyn Care Home in Wales has come up with an incredible way to pass the time. The residents and caregivers have created a live-action version of the classic Hasbro game “Hungry Hungry Hippos”. In their epic creation, the residents are the “hippos”, while caregivers wheel them back in forth in an attempt to gather the balls rolling across the ground.

It will bring a smile to your face.

“Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today Hungry Hippos,” they wrote on Facebook post. “Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents!”

With ESPN lacking for content so much they resorted to airing documentaries about cheese rolling after turning ESPN2 into “The Ocho” for a day, perhaps they can get us all some cameras into the nursing homes for some quality action.

Check out the incredible video below.

Is it too late to add Human Hungry, Hungry Hippos live from a nursing home in Wales to ESPN 8: The Ocho programming tomorrow?! pic.twitter.com/p6ThKApZT9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 21, 2020

