Could the 2020 College Football Season Be in Jeopardy?

The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled March Madness and led to the postponement of the NBA, MLS, NHL, and MLB seasons. But what does it mean for sports that aren’t set to begin until the fall?

Well, for college football fans, it is too early to panic but there may be a reason to be a little concerned.

According to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, there is some concern about what the spread of COVID-19 means for the start of the 2020 season. As the sports calendar continues to be pushed back, there could be a shortening of the 2020 season… or worse.

“I believe they’re very concerned, Jim, and I think there’s a hope that the season will get underway, I just don’t know in what shape or form,” Finebaum said on WJOX 94.5 FM, via 247 Sports. “And you’ve heard, as we’ve all heard, that the athletic directors, communicate with commissioner (Greg) Sankey every day and I think they’re just, I’m sure they’re probably going over a list of possibilities — what if (possibilities). And I thought Scott was about as buttoned-down as anyone we talked to date, because you know he is that type of organizer and facilitator and right now it just kind of like everything else, we don’t know.

“All these athletic departments are prepared for difficulty, but none of them are prepared for a shortening of the football season or a collapse of the football season. And I mean the trickle-down of that would be catastrophic.”

While the future of the college football season remains in question, all we can do is hope for the best.

And for the love, stay inside if you can, people.