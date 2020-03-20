XFL Officially Cancels Season Due to Coronavirus

The XFL’s return has been cut short. On Friday, March 20, the league announced that it was officially cancelling the remainder of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, while the league is shutting down operations, they are reassuring fans that the XFL will be returning in full for 2021. One player from the Seattle Dragons previously tested positive for the virus. “The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season,” the league said in a statement. apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>”This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority. “When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement. Your passion is our purpose, and everything we do, every day and for every season to come, is For the Love of Football.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

