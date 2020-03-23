2 Employees at ESPN Manhattan Office Test Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus has made its way to the Worldwide Leader in Sports. According to a report from John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, two employees at ESPN’s Manhattan office have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was reported in an internal memo to employees.

“Two of our colleagues, last in the office on March 11 and March 12, in the 77 West 66th Street building, tested positive for COVID-19. In respecting the privacy of these individuals, we cannot share their names,” the memo reportedly read. “We believe all employees who may have come in close contact have been working from home since then, and have been instructed to self-isolate and monitor as medical professionals advise.”

While it is alarming for the network, it doesn’t appear that any of the network’s shows are in any danger of halting production.

The shows are produced at ESPN’s South Street Seaport studios which are in a different part of the city, Ourand added.

Memo: "We believe all employees who may have come in close contact have been working from home since then, and have been instructed to self-isolate and monitor as medical professionals advise…" — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 22, 2020

