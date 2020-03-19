NFL Draft Betting Odds 2020: Latest Prop Bets & News

The 2020 NFL Draft is around the corner, so the prop bets continue to surface. The latest odds project picks by conference in the first round come April — if the coronavirus doesn’t completely shut everything down.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

A full look at the latest prop bets can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

1st Round Props

More 1st Round Picks

Big 10 Players -180 (5/9)

Alabama Players +140 (7/5)

More 1st Round Picks

Big 12 -½ Players Drafted -200 (1/2)

Pac 12 +½ Players Drafted +150 (3/2)

More 1st Round Picks

ACC -½ Players Drafted -120 (5/6)

Pac 12 +½ Players Drafted -120 (5/6)

More 1st Round Picks

ACC +½ Players Drafted -140 (5/7)

Big 12 -½ Players Drafted EVEN (1/1)

More 1st Round Picks

LSU +½ Players Drafted -160 (5/8)

Alabama -½ Players Drafted +120 (6/5)

More 1st Round Picks

Clemson +½ Players Drafted -160 (5/8)

Ohio State -½ Players Drafted +120 (6/5)

More 1st Round Picks

Clemson +½ Players Drafted -160 (5/8)

Oklahoma -½ Players Drafted +120 (6/5)

More 1st Round Picks

Auburn +½ Players Drafted -250 (2/5)

Georgia -½ Players Drafted +175 (7/4)

1st Round Props By School and Conference

Total Players from ACC Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 3

Total Players from Big 10 Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 5½

Total Players from Big 12 Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 3½

Total Players from Pac 12 Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 2½

Total Players from SEC Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 15½

Total Players from Alabama Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 5½

Total Players from Auburn Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 1½

Total Players from Clemson Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 1½

Total Players from Georgia Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 1½

Total Players from LSU Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 5½

Total Players from Ohio State Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 2½

Total Players from Oklahoma Drafted in Round 1

Over/Under 2