New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Orders All Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home

The coronavirus pandemic has brought New York to a standstill. On Friday, March 20, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 100 percent of the “non-essential” workforce must remain home for the foreseeable future.

“will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services,” Cuomo announced. “This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others.”

The lockdown comes after cases in New York City continue to soar.

There are currently more than 7,100 reported cases across the state — more than 4,400 are in New York City.

“We have to do it, we have to be serious,” Cuomo told reporters, via the New York Post. “Everyone has personal freedom and everyone has personal liberty and I’ll always protect that.” “But everyone also has a responsibility to everyone else

#BREAKING: I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

The restrictions will go into place on Sunday night:

Shut down all non-essential businesses across the state, leaving just grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential operations open;

Ban all non-solitary outside activity, like outdoor basketball games and other team sports;

Require all non-essential government and private sector employees work from home

