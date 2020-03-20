Authorities are cracking down on price gougers during the coronavirus pandemic and that has led to eight arrests in California. According to a report from Fox 5 San Diego, the alleged price gougers were reselling toilet paper, gloves, masks, and other health-related products.

Eric Marc Duran, 58, of Rainbow; David Gold, 53, of Escondido; Dale Gottschalk, 53, of El Cajon; Chastity Lynn Long-Ross, 45, of San Marcos; David Noriani, 35, of San Diego; Spencer Ryan Silva, 26, of Escondido; Richard McCake Simpson, 47, of Vista; and Tony Dai Ta, 53, of Poway were the adults arrested for their schemes.

If convicted, the price gougers could face a jail term of up to one year or a fine as high as $10,000, or both.

