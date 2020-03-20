Team USA Gymnastics, Swimming Shut Down Olympic Training Facilities

Questions about the future of the 2020 Olympics continue to swirl amid the coronavirus pandemic and there are even more concerns now that Team USA has taken some extreme measures.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Team USA has shut down its gymnastics and swimming Olympic training facilities.

The closures will last at least 30 days.

“We understand the significant impact this has on our National Team athletes and their training and are working with athletes and their coaches to find safe alternative solutions for our athletes to train,” a statement read. The report adds: While experts say pool cleaning chemicals will kill the coronavirus, USA Swimming officials tell us there are other reasons they can’t allow swimmers to continue their training. “There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs,” a rep tells us. “But if you have several athletes swimming and training in the same lane and all coming up for air in close quarters at the wall there’s a possibility of transmission.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

