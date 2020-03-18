Bernie Sanders ‘Assessing’ Campaign After Latest Drubbing

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is watching his campaign go on life support. After his latest drubbing in the primaries, Sanders is reportedly “assessing” his campaign.

Sanders is currently trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in delegates 1,147 to 861.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. “Senator Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.

“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring we will take care of the working people and the most vulnerable.”

Former candidate Andrew Yang also acknowledged the Sanders campaign is nearing its end.

“At this point it’s not wise to encourage people to head to the polls,” Yang said on CNN, via the New York Post. “This race is essential frozen where it is. Everyone can see where it’s heading and I certainly don’t think Bernie and his supporters want to endanger anyone but that’s the situation we’re in.”

