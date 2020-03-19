ESPN is Turning ESPN2 Into The Ocho Starting Next Week

With a lack of live sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is set to rebrand ESPN2 as “The Ocho” to make up for the lack of our usual sports. On Sunday, March 22, ESPN will be bringing unusual events to our television.
It marks the fourth installment of ESPN’s The Ocho — which was inspired by the comedy film Dodgeball.
Some of the events will include
- Stupid Robot Fighting League: Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.
- 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs: Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.
- Cherry Pit Spitting: The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.
- Sign Spinning: The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.
- 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships: Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.
- 2019 Death Diving World Championship: An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.
This is all going to be some fun.
A full look at the schedule can be seen below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Network
|Sun, Mar 22
|Midnight
|Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle
|ESPN8
|2 a.m.
|World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship
|ESPN8
|4 a.m.
|U.S. Open Ultimate Championships
|ESPN8
|6 a.m.
|2019 Spikeball College Championship
|ESPN8
|7 a.m.
|2019 Las Vegas Highland Games
|ESPN8
|7:30 a.m.
|Putt Putt Championships
|ESPN8
|8 a.m.
|2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship
|ESPN8
|9 a.m.
|E:60 as part of The Ocho
|ESPN8
|9:30 a.m.
|51st National Stone Skipping Competition
|ESPN8
|10:30 a.m.
|2007 World Sport Stacking Championships
|ESPN8
|11:30 a.m.
|2019 World Sign Spinning Championship
|ESPN8
|Noon
|2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship
|ESPN8
|1 p.m.
|2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship
|ESPN8
|2 p.m.
|European TramDriver Championship
|ESPN8
|3 p.m.
|2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League
|ESPN8
|3:30 p.m.
|46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship
|ESPN8
|4 p.m.
|Professional Arm Wrestling Championships
|ESPN8
|4:30 p.m.
|2019 Golden Tee World Championship
|ESPN8
|5 p.m.
|2018 Classic Tetris World Championship
|ESPN8
|5:30 p.m.
|E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual
|ESPN8
|6:30 p.m.
|America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada
|ESPN8
|7:30 p.m.
|2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs
|ESPN8
|8 p.m.
|Slippery Stairs: College Tour
|ESPN8
|8:30 p.m.
|2019 Death Diving World Championship
|ESPN8
|9:30 p.m.
|Dodge Juggle 3
|ESPN8
|10:30 p.m.
|Moxie Games 3