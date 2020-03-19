ESPN is Turning ESPN2 Into The Ocho Starting Next Week

With a lack of live sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is set to rebrand ESPN2 as “The Ocho” to make up for the lack of our usual sports. On Sunday, March 22, ESPN will be bringing unusual events to our television.

It marks the fourth installment of ESPN’s The Ocho — which was inspired by the comedy film Dodgeball.

Some of the events will include

Stupid Robot Fighting League : Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.

: Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot. 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs : Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.

Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles. Cherry Pit Spitting : The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.

The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit. Sign Spinning : The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.

The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability. 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships : Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.

Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible. 2019 Death Diving World Championship: An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.

This is all going to be some fun.

A full look at the schedule can be seen below.

Date Time (ET) Program Network Sun, Mar 22 Midnight Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle ESPN8 2 a.m. World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship ESPN8 4 a.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championships ESPN8 6 a.m. 2019 Spikeball College Championship ESPN8 7 a.m. 2019 Las Vegas Highland Games ESPN8 7:30 a.m. Putt Putt Championships ESPN8 8 a.m. 2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship ESPN8 9 a.m. E:60 as part of The Ocho ESPN8 9:30 a.m. 51st National Stone Skipping Competition ESPN8 10:30 a.m. 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships ESPN8 11:30 a.m. 2019 World Sign Spinning Championship ESPN8 Noon 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship ESPN8 1 p.m. 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship ESPN8 2 p.m. European TramDriver Championship ESPN8 3 p.m. 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League ESPN8 3:30 p.m. 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship ESPN8 4 p.m. Professional Arm Wrestling Championships ESPN8 4:30 p.m. 2019 Golden Tee World Championship ESPN8 5 p.m. 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship ESPN8 5:30 p.m. E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual ESPN8 6:30 p.m. America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada ESPN8 7:30 p.m. 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN8 8 p.m. Slippery Stairs: College Tour ESPN8 8:30 p.m. 2019 Death Diving World Championship ESPN8 9:30 p.m. Dodge Juggle 3 ESPN8 10:30 p.m. Moxie Games 3