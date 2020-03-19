Man Catches Coronavirus On Trip to Italy With Mistress

The coronavirus is impacting people in bizarre ways. The latest story indicates a man contracted the novel coronavirus during a trip to Italy with his mistress.

“His case would be funny if it wasn’t quite so serious … [his wife] thinks he just picked up the disease on his business trip away,” a source told The Sun. “Although the patient admitted to medics what had happened, he said nothing would persuade him to name his mistress.

“Despite his infection he is expected to survive the outbreak, unlike his extra-marital relationship. He thought he had the perfect alibi to carry out his affair, but hadn’t reckoned on the coronavirus meltdown. The patient is just relieved he got home before flights were canceled — that would have taken some explaining. He’s in a blind panic, but more about his adultery being exposed rather than his health.”

Maybe self-isolation at times like these aren’t so bad after all.

