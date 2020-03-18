Nevada Governor Orders Casinos to Close for 30 Days

The coronavirus is taking things to the next level. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak has announced that all casinos will be closed for the next 30 days due to the coronavirus concerns.

All gyms, beauty salons, barbershops, malls, bars, and restaurants that don’t have takeout and delivery services will also be closed.

“My ultimate goal here is to come together as Nevadans to save lives,” Sisolak said. “That requires aggressive strategies aimed at limiting community spread.” He continued, “We don’t have time to waste. We must act aggressively and decisively to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.

“All gatherings should be postponed or canceled. This is not the time for playdates, sleepovers, concerts, theater outings or athletic events. This is not a vacation and it’s not a time to catch up with friends. It’s definitely not a time to go to the movies. Every social contact increases your risk of exposure.”

Sisolak ain’t messin around….😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/UI9d5Iy1S8 — Paloma Villicana FOX5 (@PalomaVillicana) March 18, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.