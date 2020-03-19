Hawaii Governor Asks Tourists To Stay Away For 30 Days

Hawaii Governor David Ige is doing his best to combat the spread of coronavirus. With the pandemic continuing to spread, Ige is urging tourists to stay out of his state for the next 30 days.

“These actions may seem extreme to some of you. But taking aggressive actions now will allow us to have quicker recovery once the crisis is over,” Ige said at a news conference, according to Hawaii News Now.

Hawaii currently has 13 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

FOX affiliate KHON-TV of Honolulu also reports strict measures that will be in place for the residents.

Limit social gatherings to groups of 10 people or less to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Close bars and clubs.

Close restaurants or provide drive-thru, take out, pick-up, or delivery.

Close theatres, entertainment centers and visitor attractions.

Suspend services and activities in places of worship.

Stay home if you are a high-risk individual and take additional precautionary measures.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities.

If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.