Coronavirus Cases in New York Continue to Rise

The number of coronavirus cases in New York City continues to rise, with more than 100 new cases being confirmed this week. There are currently at least 923 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the city.

“I didn’t even know by the time I got to your show there would be 100 more people, but what I said earlier today is this is moving very fast,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We should all be very concerned about how we find a way to slow the trajectory of this virus.

“The idea of shelter in place has to be considered now. It has to be with between in our case the city and state working together.

“My concern is right now if we don’t see an intensive federal intervention, providing income replacement … a serious effort to keep people as whole as possible, you will see household budgets collapse. And what I worry about, when we think about shelter-in-place is, we are going to have to anticipate the possibility that a lot of people are going to need food brought to them, brought to their neighborhoods

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.