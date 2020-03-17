Coronavirus Causes Amazon To Hire Thousands Of Workers

Everyone has their means of coping with the new restrictions placed on society due to the spread of the coronavirus. The promotion of social distancing has gone over well with most people while others have decided to ignore it. Some people have still been traveling in and out of the country due to surprisingly low prices on flights. Some people have bought their food and have bunkered themselves in their homes. Some have decided to go down the rabbit hole of the premier streaming services like Netflix or Hulu and binge-watched as many movies and television shows as possible while others have picked up new hobbies like gardening.

The virus has caused America to go into a state of emergency that has severely impacted the way we would normally approach everyday life. Social gatherings have now been limited to 10 people or less. This is a boom or bust situation for many businesses. A state of quarantine will keep your business thriving if you have functional online service or it could destroy your sales if you are dependent on instore purchases. Amazon falls into the former. The online shopping industry giant has been flooded with more orders than usual due to the Coronavirus forcing many to shop from their computers. Amazon has decided to adapt to this recent surge by looking to add new workers across the country, 100,000 to be exact. Dave Clark, who is the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, wrote: “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them.”

Clark also wrote: “Because of this demand, more workers are needed and they are needed now. These new employees will also be getting more money during this time.” Amazon is investing more than $350 million globally in order to pay all their workers an extra $2 more. This is Amazon’s way of helping out people who were impacted financially by the virus. Both full time and part-time jobs will be available for application for the delivery service.