UK Teen Suspended From School For Selling Hand Sanitizer to Classmates

One UK teen is being punished for his entrepreneurial skills. Oliver Cooper, a 13-year-old at Dixons Unity Academy in Leeds, was selling squirts of hand sanitizer to his classmates in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to Metro UK, Cooper bought the hand sanitizer for around $2 and was selling squirts for 50 pence apiece (approximately 65 cents).

In total, Cooper racked up $11 before getting busted for offering some hand sanitizer to a teacher.

“It’s ridiculous really,” Cooper said. “I asked the teacher if [she] wanted any and she said ‘no, I’ve already got some, but you’re not allowed to do that.’”

As for what his parents think about their son getting busted for selling hand sanitizer, they seem to appreciate his work ethic and drive.

“Very hard to discipline this behavior when his dad phones him from work to call him a f—ing legend,” Cooper’s mother Jenny Tompkins wrote on Facebook. “The little turd has just been expelled from school for the day after been caught charging students 50 pence a squirt for hand sanitizer to protect themselves from the bloody coronavirus!”

This is a picture of my teenage son just getting in from school.Why is he getting in from school at 10:53am you ask?… Posted by Jenny Tompkins on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.