Senior NCAA Athletes Petition to Regain Final Year of Eligibility

The NCAA decision to cancel all winter and spring sporting events has had a major impact throughout the sports world. But one thing that is often overlooked is the impact it has had on the student-athletes who worked so hard to prepare for their seasons.

The most impacted group of student-athletes were the seniors, who saw their college careers come to an abrupt end.

Iowa senior Allison Wahrman, who is a member of the track and field team, has now started a petition on Change.org with the hope of getting the NCAA’s attention. The petition asks that all student-athletes regain the year of eligibility so they can finish their careers on a high note.

“Due to the Coronavirus, many NCAA student-athletes have been stripped of a year of eligibility before they were even able to compete,” the petition states. “All of which, have been training for countless hours in order to achieve their personal and athletic goals. We understand why the NCAA are taking these precautions and believe that the issue is bigger than sports. However, having a year of eligibility taken away from these dedicated athletes simply is not right. If you are an NCAA student-athlete, or support NCAA athletics, we urge you to sign this petition in order to allow the NCAA to give back this year of eligibility to student-athletes.”

You can sign the petition here.

