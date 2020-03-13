Boston Marathon Postponed For First Time in 124-Year History

The Boston Marathon is the latest sporting event to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, March 13, it was announced that the Boston Athletic Association has decided to postpone the 124th Boston Marathon to Monday, September 14.

“On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the B.A.A., in a statement. “We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.

“The B.A.A.’s mission of promoting health through sports, especially running, has guided our organization for more than a century. In collaboration with our many partners, we look forward to welcoming the world to Boston in September in celebration of the 124th Boston Marathon.”

The B.A.A. 5K will also be postponed.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

