The NCAA is continuing to cancel events amid the coronavirus pandemic. After announcing the cancellation of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week, the NCAA is set to temporarily suspend recruiting for all sports.

According to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, the NCAA will suspend recruiting until April 15.

“Confirmed with a source the NCAA has suspended recruiting for all sports until April 15, creating another dead period,” VanHaaren wrote on Twitter. “The recruiting calendar had already been altered this year to create a dead period in February. April 15 is when the evaluation period begins for football.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

