Apple Reopens All 42 Stores in China After Coronavirus Closures

There is some good news in China amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bloomberg. On Friday, March 13, it was revealed that Apple has reopened all 42 of its stores located within China — the center of the COVID-19 outbreak.

China is Apple’s third-largest market and was forced to close the stores in February.

The news comes at a time where the spread of coronavirus in China has slowed after its initial outbreak that has since spread across the world.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.