The Democratic Debate on Sunday, March 15 is undergoing some last-minute changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. CNN has announced that it will be relocating the debate from Phoenix, Arizona to the network’s studio in Washington, D.C.

It was previously announced that the debate will be held without a live audience.

It was also announced that Univision anchor Jorge Ramos no longer will moderate the debate — which will feature former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Joe Biden. Ramos reportedly was in proximity to a person who was in direct contact with another individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Univision news anchor Ilia Calderon will moderate the debate in Ramos’ place.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” a statement read. “Our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, and all those involved in the debate.”

"Out of an abundance of caution" the DNC is moving Sunday's dem debate from Phoenix to the CNN DC studio. pic.twitter.com/zc9KftLTbX — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) March 12, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons, while the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held without fans.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.