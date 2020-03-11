Man Who Joe Biden Said Was ‘Full of Sh*t’ Over Gun Control Speaks Out

Jerry Wayne was the Detroit autoworker who confronted former Vice President Joe Biden over gun control on Tuesday, March 10. During the interaction with the Democratic frontrunner, Wayne was told he was “full of sh*t” when he challenged Biden’s stance.

Now, Wayne is speaking out.

On Wednesday morning, Wayne spoke with Fox & Friends to discuss the viral interaction and he did not back down on pressing the issue and questioning Biden’s response during their brief conversation.

“I thought I was pretty articulate and respectful. I didn’t try to raise feathers,” Wayne told Fox & Friends. “He kind of just went off the deep end. … Once he got caught in a lie, I kind of wanted to ask him why he wanted to take our long arms rather than the handguns. To me that’s very skeptical. If you care about human life, wouldn’t you want to go after the tool that’s used the most.

“I’m kind of used to it in the workforce. As a politician, I can understand the way how things have gone, you’re not supposed to use profanity. But in this day and age, it’s a language. I’m not going to hate him for that. … I don’t think that’s something to beat the guy up about. But he could have curbed a little of what he said.”

Jerry Wayne who asked Biden question on guns yesterday says -There’s a divide in the Country, Trump is doing a great job and he admires Jordan Peterson-#AmericaHasAMessage pic.twitter.com/SOj3ilUaRh — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KarluskaP) March 11, 2020

Despite the tense interaction, Biden was not hurt at the polls.

On Super Tuesday II, Biden won big in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi, while also picking up Idaho. The former Vice President is currently in a dead heat with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Washington, but now holds a strong delegate lead that puts him in position to earn the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Let’s just hope he can avoid finding himself in these tense situations moving forward.