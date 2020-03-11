Ivy League Cancels Spring Football Practice Due to Coronavirus

The Ivy League is canceling spring football practice. Following the cancellation of the men’s and women’s conference tournaments, the Ivy League announced spring practice and all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year will be canceled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The new policy will impact football, lacrosse, and other sports at universities within the Ivy League.

“With further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year,” the conference said in a statement.

“Individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate. In accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals, several Ivy League institutions have announced that students will not return to campus after spring break, and classes will be held virtually during the semester. Given this situation, it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue.”

