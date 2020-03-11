NFL Draft Compensatory Picks 2020: Full List of Selections

With the 2020 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the National Football League has announced its full list of compensatory selections for the annual player selection. The New England Patriots were the big winners with two of the first four compensatory picks in the third round.

Other teams to earn third-round picks were the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and Baltimore Ravens.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

A full look at the 2020 NFL Draft compensatory picks can be seen below.

2020 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks

Third Round – Houston Texans (97), New England Patriots (98), New York Giants (99), New England Patriots (100), Seattle Seahawks (101), Pittsburgh Steelers (102), Philadelphia Eagles (103), Los Angeles Rams (104), Minnesota Vikings (105), Baltimore Ravens (106)

Fourth Round – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (139), Chicago Bears (140), Miami Dolphins (141), Washington Redskins (142), Baltimore Ravens (143), Seattle Seahawks (144), Philadelphia Eagles (145 & 146)

Fifth Round – Denver Broncos (178), Dallas Cowboys (179)

Sixth Round – New England Patriots (212 & 213), Seattle Seahawks (214)

Seventh Round – New York Giants (247), Houston Texans (248), Minnesota Vikings (249), Houston Texans (250), Miami Dolphins (251), Denver Broncos (252), Minnesota Vikings (253), Denver Broncos (254), New York Giants (255)