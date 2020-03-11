Harvey Weinstein Jail Sentence: Convicted Rapist Gets 23 Years

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul, will likely spend the remainder of his life behind bars. On Tuesday, March 11, Weinstein was sentenced by Supreme Court judge James Burke and learned that he will spend 23 years in New York State prison.

Weinstein had been facing a maximum sentence of 29 years.

In addition to his 29-year prison sentence, Weinstein will be registered as a sex offender.

Actress and hairdresser Jessica Mann testified during Weinstein’s sentencing and gave emotional testimony about how she carries the rape by Weinstein with her to this day.

“Rape is not just one moment of penetration. It is forever … the impact lasts a lifetime,” said Mann, via the New York Post. “I ask you to give me the gift of knowing exactly where Harvey is at all times.”

Former Project Runway production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi added: “What he did not only stripped me of my dignity … it diminished my confidence and faith in people. “I have been in fear on a daily basis. Fear of retaliation.”

Weinstein had been convicted of third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on Mann and criminal sexual act in the first degree for forcibly performing oral sex on Haleyi in 2006.

