SEC Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee plays host to the 2020 SEC basketball tournament when the first round kicks off on Wednesday, March 11 through the championship game on Selection Sunday, March 15.

The tournament — which airs live on the SEC Network and ESPN — will take us right up to the unveiling of the official bracket for the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Kentucky Wildcats won the regular-season SEC championship and enter the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed and will be looking to reclaim the tournament title after losing to Auburn in 2019. Since 2014, Kentucky has won every SEC tournament championship outside of the 2019 loss to the Tigers — which are the No. 2 seed this season.

When is your favorite team set to take the court?

All of the information you need for the 2020 SEC Tournament can be seen below.

SEC Tournament Bracket & Schedule

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama | 1 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN

*Approximate start time

SEC Tournament Seeding

Kentucky Auburn LSU Mississippi State Florida South Carolina Texas A&M Tennessee Alabama Missouri Arkansas Ole Miss Georgia Vanderbilt