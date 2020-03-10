SEC Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

|

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee plays host to the 2020 SEC basketball tournament when the first round kicks off on Wednesday, March 11 through the championship game on Selection Sunday, March 15.

The tournament — which airs live on the SEC Network and ESPN — will take us right up to the unveiling of the official bracket for the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Kentucky Wildcats won the regular-season SEC championship and enter the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed and will be looking to reclaim the tournament title after losing to Auburn in 2019. Since 2014, Kentucky has won every SEC tournament championship outside of the 2019 loss to the Tigers — which are the No. 2 seed this season.

When is your favorite team set to take the court?

All of the information you need for the 2020 SEC Tournament can be seen below.

SEC Tournament Bracket & Schedule

2020 sec basketball tournament

SEC

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama | 1 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN

*Approximate start time

SEC Tournament Seeding

  1. Kentucky
  2. Auburn
  3. LSU
  4. Mississippi State
  5. Florida
  6. South Carolina
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Tennessee
  9. Alabama
  10. Missouri
  11. Arkansas
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Georgia
  14. Vanderbilt
Read More:
SportsCollege Basketball,March Madness,SEC Tournament
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918