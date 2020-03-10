SEC Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee plays host to the 2020 SEC basketball tournament when the first round kicks off on Wednesday, March 11 through the championship game on Selection Sunday, March 15.
The tournament — which airs live on the SEC Network and ESPN — will take us right up to the unveiling of the official bracket for the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The Kentucky Wildcats won the regular-season SEC championship and enter the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed and will be looking to reclaim the tournament title after losing to Auburn in 2019. Since 2014, Kentucky has won every SEC tournament championship outside of the 2019 loss to the Tigers — which are the No. 2 seed this season.
When is your favorite team set to take the court?
All of the information you need for the 2020 SEC Tournament can be seen below.
SEC Tournament Bracket & Schedule
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama | 1 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN
*Approximate start time
SEC Tournament Seeding
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Missouri
- Arkansas
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Vanderbilt