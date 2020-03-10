Pac-12 Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

The Pac-12 basketball tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 11 and runs through the championship game on Saturday, March 4. The entirety of the tournament will air live on the Pac-12 Network and FOX Sports 1 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The regular-season champion Oregon Ducks enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the field, while the UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, USC Trojans, and Arizona Wildcats round out the top five.

Last year, Oregon defeated Washington in the final to claim the tournament title.

When is your favorite team set to take the court?

All of the information you need for the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament can be seen below.

Pac-12 Tournament Bracket & Schedule

Wednesday, March 11 — First Round

Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State | 11:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 12 — Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1

Friday, March 13 — Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1

Saturday, March 14 — Championship

Game 11: Semifinal winners | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

*Approximate start time

Pac-12 Tournament Seeding

Waking up PAC-12 Champs 😤 #GoDucks

  1. Oregon
  2. UCLA
  3. Arizona State
  4. USC
  5. Arizona
  6. Colorado
  7. Stanford
  8. Oregon State
  9. Utah
  10. California
  11. Washington State
  12. Washington
