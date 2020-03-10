Pac-12 Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

The Pac-12 basketball tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 11 and runs through the championship game on Saturday, March 4. The entirety of the tournament will air live on the Pac-12 Network and FOX Sports 1 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The regular-season champion Oregon Ducks enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the field, while the UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, USC Trojans, and Arizona Wildcats round out the top five.
Last year, Oregon defeated Washington in the final to claim the tournament title.
When is your favorite team set to take the court?
All of the information you need for the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament can be seen below.
Pac-12 Tournament Bracket & Schedule
Wednesday, March 11 — First Round
Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State | 11:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Thursday, March 12 — Quarterfinals
Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1
Friday, March 13 — Semifinals
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1
Saturday, March 14 — Championship
Game 11: Semifinal winners | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
*Approximate start time
Pac-12 Tournament Seeding
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Arizona State
- USC
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Stanford
- Oregon State
- Utah
- California
- Washington State
- Washington