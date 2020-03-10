NFL 2K Video Games Will Be Made Again Starting in 2021

Fans have been wanting NFL 2K video games to return for the past 15 years, and we may finally be getting our wish. On Tuesday, March 10, it was reported that the National Football League and 2K Sports have agreed to a partner to produce ‘non-simulation’ football games.

The first game of the new NFL – 2K partnership is set to release in 2021.

“The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans,” said 2K President David Ismailer in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.”

NFL 2K5 was one of the most beloved football video games of all-time, but following its release, the NFL signed an exclusive deal with EA Sports to continue the Madden franchise. That led to 2K Sports no longer producing NFL games.

However, that is all about to change.

“Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the league as we look to grow the next generation of our fan base and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort,” Joe Ruggiero, the NFL’s Vice President of Consumer Products, said. “2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future.”

But if you are wondering what all of this could mean for the EA Sports Madden franchise, don’t expect much change, via The Verge.

EA Sports is the exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and NFLPA remains unchanged. Our agreements have always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on various platforms. Our commitment to NFL fans, which spans almost 30 years, has never been stronger, and we’re having our biggest year yet. Madden NFL 20 is the most successful game ever in the franchise, and new modes like superstar KO and our Madden NFL esports broadcasts are growing the fan base. We’ll be building on that momentum with more new and different experiences, on more platforms and with new ways to play, in the years to come.

While Madden will continue and NFL 2K will return, we can all be happy that there will finally be some competition back on the market which could push EA Sports to finally make major changes and improvements to their own product.