Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2020: AP Poll For Week 19

The 2019-20 college basketball season wrapped up the regular season and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, March 9, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 19 as we prepare for conference tournaments, Selection Sunday, and the start of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

After a wild week, we were guaranteed to have some changes with No. 4 Baylor, No. 5 San Diego State, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 9 Maryland, No. 10 Louisville, No. 17 Auburn, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 21 Houston, No. 23 Illinois, and No. 25 Michigan all suffered defeat.

No. 8 Seton Hall, No. 18 Iowa and No. 20 Penn State lost twice.

While the top three remain unchanged — Kansas, Gonzaga, and Dayton — Florida State jumps from No. 7 to No. 4. Baylor rounds out the top five.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 19 can be seen below.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 19

Kansas Gonzaga Dayton Florida State Baylor San Diego State Creighton Kentucky Michigan State Duke Villanova Maryland Oregon BYU Louisville Seton Hall Virginia Wisconsin Ohio State Auburn Illinois Houston West Virginia Butler Iowa

Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, Saint Mary’s 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.