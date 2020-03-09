NFL Draft 2020: Projected No. 1 Pick Joe Burrow Plans to Attend

The 2020 NFL Draft is just around the corner and former LSU Tigers star quarterback Joe Burrow will likely kick things off by hearing his name called by the Cincinnati Bengals in Las Vegas, Nevada. If his name is the first to be called, it is expected that Burrow will be the first player transported by boat to the draft stage at the iconic Bellagio Fountain.

According to FOX 19’s Jeremy Rauch, Burrow is expected to be in attendance for the draft.

In recent years, we have seen a number of top draft prospects skip out on the festivities to spend the day with their family, but Burrow plans on taking in every moment of the process the traditional way.

For your planning purposes: Was just informed that projected #Bengals No. 1 pick Joe Burrow WILL be in Vegas for the NFL Draft. You can now photoshop him onto this digital boat. pic.twitter.com/z7VQ7Mn9NS — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 5, 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.