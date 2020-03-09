Netflix is continuing to expand its catalog of true crime docuseries and documentaries with The Innocence Files. Variety reported that the nine-episode series will drop on the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 15.

Each episode will run one-hour long.

Throughout the series, we will get an intimate look at eight cases of wrongful convictions that were overturned with the help of the Innocence Project.

“We are thrilled to be part of the groundbreaking Netflix series, ‘The Innocence Files,'” Peter Neufeld and Barry Scheck, Innocence Project co-founders, told Variety. “This is truly important television. Each episode reveals–step by step–how the American criminal justice system gets it wrong.

“These stories feature people whose freedom was stolen because of governments’ reliance on junk science, discredited and suggestive eyewitness identification procedures, and prosecutors who engage in misconduct to win at any cost. We hope these stories motivate people to take action. There are tried and tested reforms that will improve the system to make it more fair and just. Countless innocent people endure unspeakable suffering in maximum security prisons and death row for crimes they didn’t commit. These miscarriages of justice extend a circle of pain and trauma that embraces families, communities, and even victims of crime. We must do better.”

The subjects of the series will be Chester Hollman III, Kenneth Wyniemko, Alfred Dewayne Brown, Thomas Haynesworth, Franky Carrillo, Levon Brooks, Kennedy Brewer, and Keith Harward, so you can do a quick search of their names for information on their cases if you want to get ahead of the game.

Netflix got the ball rolling with true crime documentaries with the hit Making A Murderer. They have since dropped a variety of series including The Confession Tapes, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and so many more.