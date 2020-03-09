Super Tuesday II 2020: Which States Are Voting?

As the 2020 Democratic primaries roll on, it is time for Super Tuesday II, also known as Big Tuesday or Mega Tuesday by various media outlets. The latest round of polling takes place on Tuesday, March 10 with 352 delegates up for grabs among six states.

The only candidates remaining in the field are former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Entering Super Tuesday II, the former Vice President has all of the momentum after Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden won Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia; Bernie Sanders won California, Colorado, Utah, and his home state of Vermont; and Michael Bloomberg won American Samoa. Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard compiled delegates but failed to win any state outright.

Since Super Tuesday, Bloomberg and Warren have dropped out of the race.

Among the states voting on Super Tuesday II are Michigan (125 delegates), Washington (89), Missouri (68), Mississippi (36), Idaho (20) and North Dakota (14). Biden currently has a 28-point lead in Michigan, 2-point lead in Washington, and 18.6-point lead in Missouri over Sanders, according to the RealClear Politics average.

Will the polls hold up over the next 24 hours or will Sanders be able to rejuvenate his campaign with an impressive youth turnout when the voters head to the polls?

All of the information you need to hit the ballot box can be seen below.

Super Tuesday II – Which States Are Voting?

Idaho

Delegates at stake: 20

Polls close: 11 p.m. ET. (Polls close locally at 8 p.m.)

Michigan

Delegates at stake: 125

Polls close: 9 p.m. ET. (Most polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Mississippi

Delegates at stake: 36

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Missouri

Delegates at stake: 68

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

North Dakota

Delegates at stake: 14

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Washington

Delegates at stake: 89

Polls close: 11 p.m. ET