Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg may have ended his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but he is not ready to get out of the spotlight yet. Buttigieg, who won the Iowa caucus and finished second in New Hampshire before dropping out, is going to be returning to our televisions this week.

“On Thursday I’m going to be guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Buttigieg told Craig Melvin of The TODAY Show. “We’re lining up a great slate of guests; Sir Patrick Stewart is coming on, we’re very excited about that.”

Watch @PeteButtigieg’s full exclusive interview with @craigmelvin about why he left the presidential race, what’s next for him and much more. pic.twitter.com/sDrSVJrO2z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020

Buttigieg also discussed his decision to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I felt the pressure of voters and of making a decision,” Buttigieg said. “We ran four contests and I’m proud of the campaign we ran but by the time we ran our fourth race, it was clear that the numbers weren’t there. You know, getting into this race was never just about becoming president. For us it was about working to unify the party and the country and it was about making sure we defeat Donald Trump and there came a point where I realized that the best thing I could do in the service of those goals was to step aside and support vice president Biden.”

As for what we can expect from Buttigieg’s opening monologue: “Hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that.”

It was announced that Buttigieg is going to serve as a guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, March 12.

Pete Buttigieg Bio & Personal Life

Born: January 19, 1982 (38 years old)

Political Party: Democratic Party

Education: Saint Joseph’s High School, Harvard College, University of Oxford, Harvard University

Pete Buttigieg was born in South Bend, Indiana to Jennifer Anne Montgomery and Joseph Buttigieg, who were both professors at the University of Notre Dame. His father immigrated to the United States from Malta, while his mother was a lifelong Indiana native.

Buttigieg was a commissioned Naval intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Buttigieg was deployed overseas for seven months. During his time in the military, he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his counterterrorism work.

Buttigieg was just 29 years old when he was elected in 2011 and is currently in his eighth and final year as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. During his re-election big in 2015, Buttigieg won a whopping 80 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay municipal executive in Indiana and has been married to his husband, Chasten Glezman, since June 16, 2018. The couple began dating in August 2015.