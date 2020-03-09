Big Ten Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

The 2020 Big Ten basketball tournament officially gets underway on Wednesday, March 11 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as we approach Selection Sunday and the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Wisconsin, the reigning regular-season champions, holds the top seed in the tournament and will look to continue their momentum throughout March Madness. Last season, Michigan State entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and came away with the title, so the Badgers will look to repeat the Spartans’ performance.
The Spartans are this season’s No. 2 seed, while Maryland, Illinois, and Iowa round out the top five.
When is your favorite team set to take the court?
All of the information you need for the 2020 Big Ten Tournament can be seen below.
Big Ten Tournament Bracket & Schedule
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern | 6 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8 : No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
*Approximate start time
Big Ten Tournament Seeding
- Wisconsin
- Michigan State
- Maryland
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Rutgers
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Indiana
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
- Nebraska