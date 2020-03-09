Big Ten Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

The 2020 Big Ten basketball tournament officially gets underway on Wednesday, March 11 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as we approach Selection Sunday and the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Wisconsin, the reigning regular-season champions, holds the top seed in the tournament and will look to continue their momentum throughout March Madness. Last season, Michigan State entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and came away with the title, so the Badgers will look to repeat the Spartans’ performance.

The Spartans are this season’s No. 2 seed, while Maryland, Illinois, and Iowa round out the top five.

When is your favorite team set to take the court?

All of the information you need for the 2020 Big Ten Tournament can be seen below.

Big Ten Tournament Bracket & Schedule

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern | 6 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 8 : No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

*Approximate start time

Big Ten Tournament Seeding

Wisconsin Michigan State Maryland Illinois Iowa Penn State Ohio State Rutgers Michigan Purdue Indiana Minnesota Northwestern Nebraska