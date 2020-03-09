Big Ten Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

|

The 2020 Big Ten basketball tournament officially gets underway on Wednesday, March 11 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as we approach Selection Sunday and the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Wisconsin, the reigning regular-season champions, holds the top seed in the tournament and will look to continue their momentum throughout March Madness. Last season, Michigan State entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and came away with the title, so the Badgers will look to repeat the Spartans’ performance.

The Spartans are this season’s No. 2 seed, while Maryland, Illinois, and Iowa round out the top five.

When is your favorite team set to take the court?

All of the information you need for the 2020 Big Ten Tournament can be seen below.

Big Ten Tournament Bracket & Schedule

Indianapolis - Circa March 2017: Big Ten Conference logo also stylized as the Big 10 or B1G in Downtown Indianapolis IV

Shutterstock

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern | 6 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska | 25 minutes after Game 1 | Big Ten Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8 : No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

*Approximate start time

Big Ten Tournament Seeding

View this post on Instagram

Kohl Center. 4 PM. BE THERE‼️

A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on

  1. Wisconsin
  2. Michigan State
  3. Maryland
  4. Illinois
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Ohio State
  8. Rutgers
  9. Michigan
  10. Purdue
  11. Indiana
  12. Minnesota
  13. Northwestern
  14. Nebraska
Read More:
SportsCollege Basketball,March Madness
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918