Big East Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

The Big East basketball tournament is set to tip-off on Wednesday, March 11 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City with March Madness underway. The conference tournaments serve as the annual warm-up to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Creighton, the reigning Big East regular-season champions, enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, with the Villanova Wildcats, Seton Hill Pirates, Providence Friars, and Butler Bulldogs rounding out the top five.

Villanova has claimed the last three Big East tournament titles.

The tournament will run through Saturday, March 14 when the championship game takes place.

When is your favorite team set to take the court?

All of the information you need for the 2020 Big East Tournament can be seen below.

Big East Tournament Bracket & Schedule

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John’s | 7 p.m. | FS1

Game 2: No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 DePaul | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Quarterfinals— Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 1 Creighton vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. | FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 5: No. 2 Villanova vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | FS1

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

*Approximate start time

Big East Tournament Seeding

Creighton Villanova Seton Hall Providence Butler Marquette Xavier Georgetown St. John’s DePaul