Big East Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

The Big East basketball tournament is set to tip-off on Wednesday, March 11 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City with March Madness underway. The conference tournaments serve as the annual warm-up to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Creighton, the reigning Big East regular-season champions, enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, with the Villanova Wildcats, Seton Hill Pirates, Providence Friars, and Butler Bulldogs rounding out the top five.
Villanova has claimed the last three Big East tournament titles.
The tournament will run through Saturday, March 14 when the championship game takes place.
All of the information you need for the 2020 Big East Tournament can be seen below.
Big East Tournament Bracket & Schedule
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John’s | 7 p.m. | FS1
Game 2: No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 DePaul | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Quarterfinals— Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 1 Creighton vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m. | FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Villanova vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | FS1
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Semifinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1
Championship — Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX
*Approximate start time
Big East Tournament Seeding
- Creighton
- Villanova
- Seton Hall
- Providence
- Butler
- Marquette
- Xavier
- Georgetown
- St. John’s
- DePaul