Elon Musk on Coronavirus Concerns: The ‘Panic is Dumb’

Elon Musk is not buying into the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus. With more than 101,000 cases worldwide in 97 countries and nearly 4,000 deaths, there have been major concerns about the virus that has led to the cancellation of multiple events.

From the Winter X-Games to events like SXSW and Ultra Music Festival, concern over the spread of the virus is forcing event organizers to take extra safety precautions.

The Tesla founder, however, thinks it is all overblown.

Musk took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and made it clear that he is not buying into the media hype with a simple message.

“The coronavirus panic is dumb,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the United States, coronavirus cases are approaching 300 with 15 deaths — most of the deaths in the state of Washington.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.