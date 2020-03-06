Ultra Music Festival 2020 is the latest event to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As concerns over COVID-19 continue to swirl, the festival has “postponed” the event after a declaration of public health emergency by the Florida governor.

The news was announced in a statement on social media.

While the statement says the event was “postponed,” it was not been rescheduled until 20201 which ultimately means this year’s festival has been canceled. Unfortunately for those who were planning to attend the event — which takes place in just two weeks — they will be left scrambling as they attempt to recollect the money dumped into plans for the festival.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time,” a statement from the festival announced.

“We completely understand how extremely frustrating this is because so many of you are looking forward to coming to Ultra, having already made travel arrangements.This is, however, an unprecedented issue which is not being taken lightly, and we must continue to defer to the authorities for guidance. Ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you, together with everyone else involved in the production of the event.”

Those who purchased tickets for the event will be contacted beginning next week as the festival takes the next step.

