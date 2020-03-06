Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill. Lil Uzi Vert has finally dropped the long-awaited Eternal Atake. After sharing artwork and a tracklist with the fans, Lil Uzi Vert dropped the highly-anticipated project on Friday, March 6.

The whopping 18-track album runs 1 hour and 2 minutes and is currently available to stream on all major streaming services.

Eternal Atake has been teased since 2018, but there were multiple setbacks that continued to delay the project. However, after dropping singles like “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and sampling the Backstreet Boys on the single “That Way”, the project has arrived.

Now that we can finally dive into Eternal Atake, let’s wait no longer.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Lil Uzi Vert ‘Eternal Atake’ Details

Album: ‘Eternal Atake’

Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 18 Songs, 1 Hour 2 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, March 6 | ℗ 2020 Atlantic Recording Corporation

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert ‘Eternal Atake’ on Spotify

To listen to Lil Uzi Vert ‘Eternal Atake’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert ‘Eternal Atake’ on Apple Music

To listen to Lil Uzi Vert ‘Eternal Atake’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Lil Uzi Vert ‘Eternal Atake’ Tracklist

1. “Baby Pluto”

2. “Lo Mein”

3. “Silly Watch”

4. “Pop”

5. “You Better Move”

6. “Homecoming”

7. “I’m Sorry”

8. “Celebration Station”

9. “Bigger Than Life”

10.”Chrome Heart Tags”

11. “Bust Me”

12. “Prices”

13. “Urgency” Featuring Syd

14. “Venetia”

15. “Secure the Bag”

16. “P2 (The End)”

*Bonus Tracks*

17. “Futsal Shuffle”

18. “That Way”

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.