NBA MVP Infographic 2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo is Overwhelming Favorite

The 2019-20 NBA regular season is closing in on the end with around 20 games remaining before the postseason. With the playoff race heating up, the NBA MVP award also remains up in the air, but Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo does appear to be in the driver’s seat to repeat as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

But does the public agree?

The basketball team at BetOnline.ag compiled Twitter mentions and geotagged data to determine who had the most support across the country. The map below is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month, tracking tweets about this season’s NBA MVP, and the player most mentioned (over 100,000 tweets tracked).

When it was all said and done, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in overwhelming fashion with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earning a lot of support in the New England area. James Harden, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic also received votes.

A full breakdown can be seen below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks – 40 states

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics – 5 states (the New England area)

James Harden, Houston Rockets – 3 states

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers – 1 state

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets – 1 state

Do you think Giannis should repeat as the NBA MVP? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions for the prestigious award.