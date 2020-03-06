‘MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness’ Cast: Full Cast For Season 35

MTV’s The Challenge is returning for its 35th season. This week, The Challenge: Total Madness was announced with a new group of rookies joining proven veterans for a season that will completely change how the game is played.

Season 35 of The Challenge will premiere on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET with new cast members who previously competed on Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

So what is the big change?

This season, cast members will not be able to float to the final. If you want to have a shot at taking home the $1 million grand prize, you will have to risk elimination by going into a one-on-one challenge with another cast member.

“The only way to make it into a final is to win an elimination,” host TJ Lavin said in the promo video for the season.

A full look at the cast for MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness can be seen below.

‘MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness’ Cast

VETERANS

Aneesa Ferreira, 13th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell, 7th Challenge

Cory Wharton, 7th Challenge

Chris “CT” Tamburello, 17th Challenge

Dee Nguyen, 3rd Challenge

Jenna Compono , 8th Challenge

Jennifer West, 2nd Challenge

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, 20th Challenge

Jordan Wisely, 6th Challenge

Josh Martinez, 3rd Challenge

Kailah Casillas , 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie, 5th Challenge

Mattie Breaux, 2nd Challenge

Melissa Reeves, 3rd Challenge

Nany Gonzalez , 9th Challenge

Nelson Thomas, 6th Challenge

Rogan O’Connor, 3rd Challenge

Stephen Bear, 3rd Challenge

Tori Deal , 4th Challenge

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley , 2nd Challenge

Wes Bergmann, 13th Challenge

ROOKIES

Asaf Goren, Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance

Bayleigh Dayton, Big Brother

Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams, Big Brother

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat, Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior

Jay Starrett, Survivor

Jennifer Lee, Amazing Race

Kaycee Clark, Big Brother