LISTEN: Megan Thee Stallion ‘Suga’ Stream & Download: New Album

Megan Thee Stallion’s highly-anticipated project Suga has finally dropped following a legal dispute with her record label. On Friday, March 6, the Houston rapper released her 9-track project on all major streaming platforms.

While Suga was initially expected to be a full-length album, it turned into an EP during the recent dispute.

“When the situation came up, I’m like, ‘Oh my god I gotta put out this music. I don’t want to just leave my fans with nothing ’cause I don’t know what’s gonna happen,'” she said during an interview with Hot 97. “The music that I have made and the songs that I really really like so far, I was like, ‘Let’s just drop this shit on the EP.'”

There are just two features on the project coming from Kehlani and Gunna.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Megan Thee Stallion ‘Suga’ Details

Album: ‘Suga’

Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 9 Songs, 24 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, March 7 | ℗ 2020 1501 Certified Ent. LLC under exclusive license to 300 Entertainment

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion ‘Suga’ on Spotify

To listen to Megan Thee Stallion ‘Suga’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion ‘Suga’ on Apple Music

To listen to Megan Thee Stallion ‘Suga’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Megan Thee Stallion ‘Suga’ Tracklist

Ain’t Equal Savage Captain Hook Hit My Phone (feat. Kehlani) B.I.T.C.H. Rich Stop Playing (feat. Gunna) Crying In The Car What I Need