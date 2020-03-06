Top 10 Best Duos In NBA History – Ranked

Today’s NBA is the era of super teams and all-star team-ups. But throughout history, it’s always taken multiple stars to form a dynasty. While Bill Russell and the Celtics formed the league’s original dynasty, the Heat’s LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh became the first players to create a superteam. When Kevin Durant joined the 73-win Warriors in 2016, it became clear that player-made superteams would be here to stay and necessary to win. Here are the 10 best duos in NBA history.

10. Kevin Durant/Stephen Curry

While this duo only played together for 3 years, they managed 3 championships appearances and 2 titles. Both are former MVPs and scoring title winners.

9. Tim Duncan/David Robinson

This could have also gone to Duncan and Tony Parker, but the edge goes to the duo that started the Spurs dynasty. The pair known as the Twin Towers won two championships together, and set up San Antonio for years to come.

8. Jerry West/Wilt Chamberlain

This duo featured two of the most famous (and best) players in NBA history. They managed to make 4 championship appearances in 5 years, taking home 1 title.

7. Larry Bird/Kevin McHale

These two forwards helped lead the Celtics to the playoffs in 13 straight years, winning 3 championships. Had it not been for an even better duo at the time, they likely would’ve won even more.

6. John Stockton/Karl Malone

Although this duo never won a title, they made the playoffs all 18 years together and perfected the pick-and-roll. Stockton is the league’s all time assist leader, while Malone is the second leading scorer.

5. LeBron James/Dwayne Wade

These two friends from the great 2003 draft class paired up in Miami in 2010. The duo won two titles in four appearances during their four years together.

4. Bill Russell/Bob Cousy

Russell and Cousy formed the NBA’s first dynasty, winning 6 championships in 7 years. The duo combined for 5 MVPs during the stretch, as Cousy was the league’s leading passer and Russell was the leading rebounder.

3. Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O’Neal

Although this duo had its struggles off the court, they were dominant on the court. Kobe and Shaq won 3 championships in a row, and likely would’ve won more if not for their feuding.

2. Magic Johnson/Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The leaders of the “Showtime” Lakers made eight title appearances in ten years, winning 5. Pairing the NBA’s best point guard with its all-time leading scorer made this one of the best duos ever.

1. Michael Jordan/Scottie Pippen

This duo won 6 championships in the 1990s, featuring two three-peats. The only thing that stopped them from winning more was Jordan taking time off the sport, as they won the championship in each of his 6 full seasons in the ’90s.