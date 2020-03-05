LISTEN: Lil Peep ‘Vertigo’ Stream & Download: New EP

Lil Peep’s estate continues to roll out the posthumous releases, with his latest re-release of his early EP “Vertigo” now available on all major streaming services.

“We are glad to release on all digital streaming platforms one of Gus’s earlier works — the four-track EP titled Vertigo. The tracks were all produced by John Mello, one of Gus’s early collaborators. Three of the four tracks have accompanying videos, two of which were shot, directed and edited by Jon (Legacy) Francois,” a statement on Instagram read.

“The third, Drugz, was shot by Emma Harris, directed and edited by Gus and Emma, and animated by Lil Skil. Lil Skil also created the album art work for Vertigo — hand-painting the image that he then photographed. This re-release of Vertigo features the highest quality exports the world has ever heard of these tracks — straight from the recording sessions that Gus worked on in his bedroom. You can read more Vertigo stories on lilpeep.com.”

Lil Peep’s star burned out before it really got started. The 21-year-old rapper passed away while on tour for his debut album Come Over When You’re Sober. On the night of Wednesday, November 16, 2017, Peep was found unresponsive in his tour bus and later died as a result of a suspected Xanax overdose.

Lil Peep ‘Vertigo’ Details

Album: ‘Vertigo’

Artist: Lil Peep

Genre: Hip-hop, Rap

Run Time: 4 Songs, 9 Minutes

Release Date: Thursday, March 5 | ℗ 2020 Lil Peep / AUTNMY

Lil Peep ‘Vertigo’ Tracklist

drugz M.O.S. [battery full] shiver come around