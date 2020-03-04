Twitter to Begin Testing Disappearing Tweets Called ‘Fleets’

Twitter is testing a new feature on the platform that will be familiar to social media users on other networks. Twitter recently announced they will be testing out “Fleets”, disappearing messages that are available for 24 hours. People view your “Fleets” by clicking on your avatar and they can only respond via DM.

If you’re thinking that these sound a lot like Instagram or Facebook stories, you are 100 percent correct and Twitter is not shying away from the familiarity.

“We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter. Today, in Brazil only, we’re starting a test (on Android and iOS) for one of those new capabilities. It’s called Fleets,” Twitter product lead and Periscope co-founder Kayvon Beykpour announced on Twitter. “Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get Retweets, Likes, or public replies– people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar.

“I know what you’re thinking: ‘THIS SOUNDS A LOT LIKE STORIES!.’ Yes, there are many similarities with the Stories format that will feel familiar to people. There are also a few intentional differences to make the experience more focused on sharing and seeing people’s thoughts.”

— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

According to Buzzfeed News, the new Fleets feature will be rolled out in Brazil for a test before evaluating whether they will eventually be added to the social network’s interface worldwide.

Fleets cannot be retweeted or liked, but they will support text, GIFs, videos, and photos.