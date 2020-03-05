President Donald Trump has been keeping an eye on the 2020 Democratic presidential race as he eyes up his next opponent for the upcoming election. So when Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her campaign following a disappointing Super Tuesday, Trump was quick to sound off.

Trump rushed to Twitter to rip “Pocahontas”, who finished in a distant third in her home state and failed to rack up any crucial wins.

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He had also claimed Warren cost Bernie Sanders some crucial votes while speaking to reporters at the White House a day prior.

“Bernie would have won states that he lost because of Warren. She was really a spoiler. In the case of Elizabeth Warren, if she would have done what she probably should have done, he would have won a lot of states, Massachusetts, probably Texas, and Minnesota,” Trump said, via the New York Post.

Warren struggled to get wide support in the early voting states and caucuses but was able to have standout performances on the debate stage. Warren was the fiercest debator in the field and directly attacked former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage which put an immediate end to his momentum after dropping $500 million in ad buys.

Unfortunately for Warren and her campaign, she was unable to turn the strong debate performances into what matters the most: votes.

Now, we will have to see where the flock of Warren supporters will go. Whether they decide to back Biden as the frontrunner or stick with the progressive candidate in Sanders remains to be seen, but it could have a major impact and shake up the remainder of the Democratic race.